'Force multiplier' | IMPD drone operators aid in critical incidents, missing person searches

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have added six new drone operators to their ranks.
It's the first class to graduate from IMPD's Auxiliary Remote Pilot School.
The department said their aviation unit was created amid advancing technology, allowing more coverage in indianapolis.
The head of IMPD's aviation section said his goal is to have at least one drone operator working every shift in each district.
"It's a force multiplier, if you will," said Sgt. Ron Shelnutt. "Some have done studies on it and say a drone is worth 12 officers on the ground."
The devices can help in situations from SWAT events to searches for missing people and even providing security at public events.
They can also work in nearly all weather conditions, including complete darkness.