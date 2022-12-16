'Force multiplier' | IMPD drone operators aid in critical incidents, missing person searches

The department plans to have at least one trained pilot working every shift in each district.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have added six new drone operators to their ranks.

It's the first class to graduate from IMPD's Auxiliary Remote Pilot School.

The department said their aviation unit was created amid advancing technology, allowing more coverage in indianapolis.

The head of IMPD's aviation section said his goal is to have at least one drone operator working every shift in each district.

"It's a force multiplier, if you will," said Sgt. Ron Shelnutt. "Some have done studies on it and say a drone is worth 12 officers on the ground."

IMPD Aviation unit has graduated 6 officers to the IMPD Auxiliary Remote Pilot School. This is a first for IMPD. Each... Posted by IMPD News on Friday, December 16, 2022

The devices can help in situations from SWAT events to searches for missing people and even providing security at public events.