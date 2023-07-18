For two Indiana veterans, 'new' cars remove barriers

Refurbished automobiles were delivered to two men who served in the U.S. military.

INDIANAPOLIS — Under two bright blue tarps on Monument Circle Tuesday sat more than just two refurbished cars.

For two Indiana veterans, the cars represent game change.

"Transportation is a huge barrier to homeless vets. It prevents them from getting back and forth to work, back and forth to medical and connecting with their families," said Emmy Hildebrand with Helping Veterans and Families.

Now, those barriers won't exist for U.S. Army veteran John Brewer and U.S. Navy veteran Anthony Johnson.

"I'm going to be pinching myself all night. I can't say thank you enough," said Johnson.

Tuesday afternoon, both men received refurbished cars from the National Autobody Council's Recycled Rides Program.

"I'm grateful to everyone that's instrumental in this happening," Brewer said.

Before this week, if Brewer wanted to go anywhere, to work or to the grocery store, he took the bus and did ride sharing. Now he will have a car to get him there.

"Going to the grocery store, I can get everything in one shot instead of three or four times a month on the bus," Brewer said.

The Recycled Rides Program that provided the cars gives away 300 refurbished vehicles every year to people who need them. The program works with insurance companies and local collision shops that fix the vehicles.

"To make their lives easier, to now have vehicles where they have their independence, it means a lot to us," said Dale Ross with the National Autobody Council.

This month's giveaway was part of the Collision Industry Conference held in Indianapolis this week.

For Brewer, it's an example of a grateful country.