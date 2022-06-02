FOP to endorse candidate in Marion County prosecutor race

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will face Republican challenger Cyndi Carrasco in the November election.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fraternal Order of Police is scheduled to vote Thursday night on who it will endorse in the race for Marion County prosecutor.

The union has been critical of incumbent Ryan Mears during his term.

Mears will face Republican challenger Cyndi Carrasco in the November election.

FOP President Rick Snyder has been critical of Mears and his office over violent offenders being released on bail. Snyder also criticized Mears over a backlog of criminal cases awaiting their day in Marion County court and accused him of failing to pursue the red flag law involving the FedEx shooter in 2021.

Mears has repeatedly defended his office. When it comes to violent offenders getting out on bail, Mears said that’s up to the judge.

"We don't set bonds," Mears said during a news conference earlier this year. "We're not a part of that process."

Mears said his office has also hired additional attorneys, paralegals and victim advocates to help with the backlog of cases.

And on his re-election website, Mears says his trial teams have "never had more success in the courtroom, holding people accountable for violent crimes and murders."

Meanwhile, Carrasco said rising violence and record homicides caused her to enter the race.

"I just think that the status quo, quite frankly, is not working, and I want to earn the opportunity to change that tide,” Carrasco told 13News in January. "The prosecutor needs to set the tone to say 'this has to stop.'"

In a statement ahead of the FOP endorsement announcement, the Mears campaign said it is not interested in endorsements or campaign contributions from law enforcement unions:

The Mears for Indy campaign reaffirms our pledge to the Indianapolis community to reject campaign contributions and endorsements from law enforcement unions,” the statement said. “In July of 2020 we signed a pledge to reject any contributions from police unions as prosecutors being on the "political payroll" of police unions is inappropriate and unethical. The prosecutor's office must remain independent from police. Prosecutor Ryan Mears will continue his work to build trust in the community.

Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, provided the following statement to 13News:

Prosecutor Ryan Mears achieved an 84-percent conviction rate in 2021 and already has a 90-percent conviction rate this year for violent offenders. Criminals are being brought to justice by Mears, and his career experience as a prosecutor in Marion County is why he will be reelected. With public safety front of mind for many voters, now is not the time to take a chance on someone with no experience in the courtroom. No city has been immune to increases in certain types of crime, and we should all be focused on making our neighborhoods safer and more secure for generations to come.

Kyle Hupfer, chairman for the Indiana Republican Party, shared the GOP's support for Carrasco in the following statement:

Under total Democrat leadership, Indianapolis is in the midst of a public safety crisis. Cyndi Carrasco is the right candidate at the right time to bring balance, stability, and strength to the position of Marion County Prosecutor.

Cyndi has an impeccable record as a leader in justice and ethics at the state level. And as prosecutor, I am confident that she will bring the much-needed solutions to the public safety issues facing Indianapolis and will work to hold bad actors accountable.