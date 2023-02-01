Food pantries brace for continued high demand in new year

Inflation drove up demand last year and, in some cases, drove down donations. Now, food pantries that help worry 2023 could be difficult, too.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — The new year brings a familiar challenge for a lot of Hoosiers: People struggling to feed their families.

Inflation drove up demand last year and, in some cases, drove down donations. Now, food pantries that help worry 2023 could be difficult, too.

Volunteers at Interchurch Pantry of Johnson County in Franklin saw it very clearly Monday morning. Food insecurity didn't change with a flip of the calendar.

"We're seeing it. Today's the first day we're open in the new year and there was a long line waiting when we got here," said executive director Carol Phipps.

A queue of cars stretched down the street, nearly three hours before service started.

"A lot of people being blessed," said one client who had a carful of children with her. "It's been very tough and this place has kept food on my table. I love everybody here."

In 2022, need by the numbers at Interchurch soared. They had 34,000 visitors, a 64% increase from the year before.

"64% higher. And many food pantries experienced the same thing," Phipps said. "It just skyrocketed."

She said right now, there's no sign of things letting up in 2023. Families are still struggling.

"In 2022, we had a double whammy. The inflation, which really hit hard the families that we serve," Phipps explained. "Also, the government subsidies, which had been very generous because of the pandemic, ended."

Concern is especially great right now in January because right after the holidays, just as demand rises, donations typically drop off.

It's why Interchurch more than ever needs cash, food, volunteers. It's also why commissioners in Johnson County recently approved a big chunk of grant money to help nine local food pantries.

"We received about $38,000 from that, which is a big blessing and that's going to help us because our food costs, as you might expect, have dramatically gone up," Phipps said.

At this pantry, families shop from a menu and get to choose their staples and fresh produce. They also get a "wish" item, like a birthday cake for a special occasion.

And this year, nutritionists are partnering with the pantry for expanded services, giving people help with diabetic, heart-healthy, and gluten-free meal planning.

Even after a tough 2022, the pantry's commitment to the community won't waver, which clients say they appreciate.

"It's definitely been tough, but you know, you get by," said Kody Estep. "It goes to show how useful this is and how important people like these are."