Cupcake store spreads love with thoughtfully decorated desserts

The Flying Cupcake was serving up sweets made with love at its five locations in central Indiana.

CARMEL, Ind. — It's not your traditional flowers or candy, but there's no doubt cupcakes make a pretty sweet surprise for Valentine's Day.

The team at the Flying Cupcake in Carmel said they spent the weekend prepping for their busiest day of the year.

This was their 15th year helping spread the love in Indy on Valentine's Day.

"Sometimes we'll see people who propose to their wife with a Valentine's Day cupcake, coming back in to pick up cupcakes for their kids ... so it's a very meaningful day. A lot of our regulars come in, if not any other time of the year, then today," Kate Drury said.

The Flying Cupcake has five locations throughout central Indiana.

On Valentine's Day, they were serving up everything from "Pucker Up" and "I 'Like Like' You" cupcakes to "Be Mine Marshmallow" and "I'll Drink to That!" pink champagne flavored cupcakes.

OPEN TODAY AT ALL LOCATIONS, until 7pm! The perfect gift for your sweet this Valentine's day, Indy's best and favorite cupcakes of course! Check out today's flavors below! <3 Posted by The Flying Cupcake on Monday, February 14, 2022

Beyond cupcakes, the dessert destination had specially decorated cookies, cakes and more.

They shared photos of a few of their custom treats. One had a red Solo cup next to the writing "riding solo!" on it. Another was shaped like a heart and had "go away" written in fancy letters. They also shared a photo of a chocolate cupcake that simply said "Yoda best."

It's safe to say, they had a little something to satisfy anyone's sweet tooth this Valentine's Day.