Indiana National Guard to be reimbursed $130K after Florida declines hurricane help

INDIANAPOLIS — Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard around $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts were turned away.

Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday. The next day, Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.

"This is what Hoosiers do, help our neighbors when called upon, whether it's here in Indiana or the Sunshine State," said Lt. Col. Scott Oden, the Indiana National Guard's director of aviation and safety. "The National Guard's unique, dual mission to nation and state allows our soldiers and airmen to help out here at home and across the United States."

Unfortunately, the guardsmen didn't get to really assist.

On Friday, the day after they left, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the National Guard said.

The soldiers had made it to Fort Rucker, Alabama, but not to Florida.

Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry told 13News that the total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker and back, including crew pay, meals and lodging, was approximately $130,000.

Lowry said Wednesday that Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard.

Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph winds, swamping city streets with water and smashing buildings and trees along the coast.