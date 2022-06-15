Florida man dies in Grant County crash

x
The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on State Road 22 near County Road 800 West. There was only one car involved.
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Florida man died in a crash early Wednesday morning in Grant County.

Alian Izquierdo, 29, of Kissimmee Florida, was driving a 2011 Dodge Dakota eastbound on State Road 22 when he went off the north side of the road and hit a tree.

Izquierdo was pronounced dead at the scene. The Grant County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the crash, but drugs and alcohol are not suspected of being involved.

