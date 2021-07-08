Victory Field to host showings of 3 baseball-themed films

"Flicks at Victory Field" returns this summer and fall with screenings of "Field of Dreams," "Rookie of the Year" and "Bull Durham."

INDIANAPOLIS — Movie nights are returning to Victory Field this summer and fall.

The Indianapolis Indians announced "Flicks at Victory Field," presented by Indiana WIC and Toyota, will feature three-baseball themed films.

Here's the schedule:

Thursday, July 29: "Field of Dreams"

Friday, Aug. 20: "Rookie of the Year"

Thursday, Sept. 23: "Bull Durham"

Gates open at 6 p.m., and each film will start at 7 p.m.

“Movie-goers and baseball fans alike are in for a treat as we create a memorable movie-watching experience at 'The Vic' through three baseball classics," said Randy Lewandowski, president and general manager of the Indianapolis Indians, in a press release.

There will be 800 tickets available for on-field seating in the outfield for $15 per ticket. Guests are allowed to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs and tarps to sit on.

General admission seating bowl tickets are $10 per ticket. There are also VIP group and premium experiences available. Click here for more information for those options.

Limited parking will be available for $5 in the Victory Field parking lot.

All tickets must be bought in advance and can be purchased here.