Flash flood warnings issued; drivers reported stranded on east central Indiana streets

INDIANAPOLIS — Persistent heavy rain across parts of Indiana led the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning Sunday afternoon.

The NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for an area that included parts of Hamilton, Madison and Delaware County, setting it to expire at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Flash Flood Warning including Muncie IN, Anderson IN and Yorktown IN until 9:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/OtlqXwyfDs — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 17, 2022

Not a good sign. Back-building of narrow axis of 2"+ per hour rain rates goes into Boone/Hamilton counties and will make Flash Flooding in Madison/Delaware worse over next 2-3 hours. Stay off the roads in Warning areas #13weather pic.twitter.com/OLielFg9hE — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) July 17, 2022

Late Sunday afternoon, the NWS extended the Flash Flood Warning for Elwood, Alexandria and Summitville to 8:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Elwood IN, Alexandria IN and Summitville IN until 8:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/uhSYDmfPks — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 17, 2022

The alert for parts of Delaware, Henry and Madison County was set to expire at 7:15 p.m.

An earlier Flash Flood Warning, for Howard, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison and Delaware counties, was issued with a 7 p.m. expiration.

In addition to the flash flood warning for portions of Delaware and Madison Co, there is a larger flood warning for parts of Howard, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, and Delaware Co. Do not drive into flood waters! Turn around, Don't drown! #INwx https://t.co/dNSXbZgmUn — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 17, 2022

The Emergency Management Agency in Delaware County reported Sunday's rain was causing flooding in low-lying areas. First responders were assisting "multiple" stranded motorists.

EMA reminded motorists that "even shallow water can disable your vehicle. Do not drive through flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown."

Heavy rainfall over the last few hours is causing flooding in low-lying areas throughout the county. Multiple reports of stranded vehicles have been reported. Keep in mind even shallow water can disable your vehicle. Do not drive through flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown. pic.twitter.com/R2NsneLO5U — Delaware County Emergency Management (@DelawareCoEM) July 17, 2022

Avoid the 1800 block of North A, 1800 block of Main St, and the 1800 block of South A St. Very high water at this time. Posted by Elwood Police Department on Sunday, July 17, 2022