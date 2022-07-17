x
Flash flood warnings issued; drivers reported stranded on east central Indiana streets

The alert for an area that included parts of Hamilton, Madison and Delaware counties was set to expire at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Credit: Delaware Co Emergency Management Agency

INDIANAPOLIS — Persistent heavy rain across parts of Indiana led the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning Sunday afternoon.

The NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for an area that included parts of Hamilton, Madison and Delaware County, setting it to expire at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Late Sunday afternoon, the NWS extended the Flash Flood Warning for Elwood, Alexandria and Summitville to 8:30 p.m.

The alert for parts of Delaware, Henry and Madison County was set to expire at 7:15 p.m.

RELATED: Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Areas of heavy rain and flooding continue

An earlier Flash Flood Warning, for Howard, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison and Delaware counties, was issued with a 7 p.m. expiration.

The Emergency Management Agency in Delaware County reported Sunday's rain was causing flooding in low-lying areas. First responders were assisting "multiple" stranded motorists. 

RELATED: Sunday Live Doppler 13 forecast - July 17, 2022

EMA reminded motorists that "even shallow water can disable your vehicle. Do not drive through flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown."

Avoid the 1800 block of North A, 1800 block of Main St, and the 1800 block of South A St. Very high water at this time.

Posted by Elwood Police Department on Sunday, July 17, 2022
Posted by Madison County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency on Sunday, July 17, 2022

