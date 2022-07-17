Flash flood warnings issued; drivers reported stranded on east central Indiana streets

INDIANAPOLIS — Persistent heavy rain across parts of Indiana led the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning Sunday afternoon.
The NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for an area that included parts of Hamilton, Madison and Delaware County, setting it to expire at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Late Sunday afternoon, the NWS extended the Flash Flood Warning for Elwood, Alexandria and Summitville to 8:30 p.m.
The alert for parts of Delaware, Henry and Madison County was set to expire at 7:15 p.m.
An earlier Flash Flood Warning, for Howard, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison and Delaware counties, was issued with a 7 p.m. expiration.
The Emergency Management Agency in Delaware County reported Sunday's rain was causing flooding in low-lying areas. First responders were assisting "multiple" stranded motorists.
EMA reminded motorists that "even shallow water can disable your vehicle. Do not drive through flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown."