Flash flood leaves several hikers stranded in Owen County

First responders are reminding people to play it safe this week with any outdoor excursions as rain and storms move through the area.

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — First responders are reminding people to play it safe while they're outside after a flash flood left several hikers stranded in Owen County.

A group of hikers called 911 after a flash flood left them stranded below a high bluff in Owen County.

Two Indiana Department of Natural Resources officers responded to their call. They traversed several hundred yards of rugged terrain to get to the hikers.

It took a team of deputies and first responders from several agencies to rescue the hikers.