WHITELAND, Ind. — The community of Whiteland has some new patriotic pride thanks to an Eagle Scout's project.

The project includes nine new flag poles at the intersection of Whiteland and Sawmill roads west of U.S. 31 that were dedicated on Saturday.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars helped raise the six flags representing branches of the military, including Space Force.