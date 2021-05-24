Woman dead in house fire on Indy's southeast side

The fire happened in the 3600 block of Five Points Road, near East Hanna Avenue and Southeastern Avenue, shortly before 8 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after a house fire on the southeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

Indianapolis firefighters were called to the 3600 block of Five Points Road, near East Hanna Avenue and Southeastern Avenue, shortly before 8 a.m.

Firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the single story home but were able to get the fire under control in roughly 15 minutes.

According to an IFD spokesperson, firefighters found an adult female inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.