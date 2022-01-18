Fitz and the Tantrums coming to Indy this summer

Fitz and the Tantrums will be joined by St. Paul and the Broken Bones. Their tour includes a stop in Indianapolis, as well as Cleveland and Kettering, Ohio.

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiplatinum band Fitz and the Tantrums will perform in downtown Indianapolis this summer.

Fans will get to hear the band play some of its top songs, like double-platinum certified "HandClap" and Top 10 smash hit "I Just Wanna Shine," on Saturday, June 18 at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Fitz and the Tantrums will be joined by St. Paul and the Broken Bones, known for songs like "Call Me," "Flow with It" and "Apollo."

The tour is set to kick off in early June and includes stops in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 15 and Kettering, Ohio (located right outside of Dayton), on June 17.

"We're so excited to hit the road again. More than ever, we appreciate the awesome power of live music and the joy that it brings. We can't wait to sing, dance, and celebrate with all of you," said Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick, the band's lead singer.

Tickets will be available to the public beginning Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online here. Presales begin Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

☀️ Summer Tour 2022 - on sale Friday at 10AM local time. SEE YOU THERE! #FATTxSPABB https://t.co/ISPdDFVPZx pic.twitter.com/LZDfZjbKkv — Fitz & The Tantrums (@FitzAndTantrums) January 18, 2022

The indie-pop band debuted its album "PICKIN' UP THE PIECES" in 2010. They followed that with "MORE THAN JUST A DREAM" in 2013. This album included platinum-certified singles "Out Of My League" and "The Walker."