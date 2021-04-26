Fishers Parks hosting free concerts this summer

The "Fishers Summer Concert Series" begins Tuesday, June 1 with local and national performing acts on Tuesday nights, Wednesday afternoons and Friday nights.

FISHERS, Ind. — Free concerts are returning to Fishers this summer.

The "Fishers Summer Concert Series" begins Tuesday, June 1 with local and national performing acts on Tuesday nights, Wednesday afternoons and Friday nights.

Admission is free, but capacity is limited on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone is encouraged to wear face masks.

No outside alcohol is allowed, but vendors will be available on site to sell adult drinks and refreshments.

Tuesday nights from 7-9 p.m. at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

June 1: Living Proof

June 8: Karma Band

June 15: Mike & Joe

June 22: The Midtown Mad Men

June 29: Cool City Band

July 6: The Nauti Yachtys

July 13: Henry Lee Summer

July 20: Country Summer

July 27: Toy Factory

Friday nights at 8 p.m. at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

June 25: SPARK! Fishers – Spin Doctors: Grammy-nominated band best known for their early 90’s hits, "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong,” which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 7 and No. 17, respectively.

July 2: Free Fallin – The Tom Petty Concert Experience

Sunday, July 4: GlamëricA – A tribute to the awesome era that was ‘80s hair and glam metal!

July 9: Pearl Jam Tribute - Chicago

July 16: Purple Veins – The Essential Prince Tribute Band

July 23: Hard Day’s Night Beatles Tribute

July 30: Creedence Revived – The World Premier CCR Tribute Band

Aug. 6: Heroes – The David Bowie Experience

Aug. 13: The Soul Pocket Band – A night of R&B and Dance classics

Aug. 20: Pink Droyd – The North American Theatrical Pink Floyd Concert with Laser Light Show

Aug. 27: Uptown Funk – Tribute to Bruno Mars

Sept. 3-4: Fishers Blues Fest – the full lineup will be announced soon

Wednesday lunchtime concerts from noon to 1 p.m. at Central Green (1 Municipal Drive)

*indicates children’s entertainment

June 2: Old Coyote Band

June 9: Mr. Daniel*

June 16: Stevens Puppets*

June 23: Ruditoonz*

June 30: Mr. Daniel*

July 7: Annie’s Jam*

July 14: Musical Conexion*

July 21: Kyle Bledsoe

July 28: Mr. Daniel*

Aug. 4: Old Coyote Band

Aug. 11: Stevens Puppets*

Aug. 18: Ruditoonz*

Aug. 25: Annie’s Jam*