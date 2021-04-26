Fishers Parks hosting free concerts this summer

FISHERS, Ind. — Free concerts are returning to Fishers this summer.
The "Fishers Summer Concert Series" begins Tuesday, June 1 with local and national performing acts on Tuesday nights, Wednesday afternoons and Friday nights.
Admission is free, but capacity is limited on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone is encouraged to wear face masks.
No outside alcohol is allowed, but vendors will be available on site to sell adult drinks and refreshments.
Tuesday nights from 7-9 p.m. at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
- June 1: Living Proof
- June 8: Karma Band
- June 15: Mike & Joe
- June 22: The Midtown Mad Men
- June 29: Cool City Band
- July 6: The Nauti Yachtys
- July 13: Henry Lee Summer
- July 20: Country Summer
- July 27: Toy Factory
Friday nights at 8 p.m. at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
- June 25: SPARK! Fishers – Spin Doctors: Grammy-nominated band best known for their early 90’s hits, "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong,” which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 7 and No. 17, respectively.
- July 2: Free Fallin – The Tom Petty Concert Experience
- Sunday, July 4: GlamëricA – A tribute to the awesome era that was ‘80s hair and glam metal!
- July 9: Pearl Jam Tribute - Chicago
- July 16: Purple Veins – The Essential Prince Tribute Band
- July 23: Hard Day’s Night Beatles Tribute
- July 30: Creedence Revived – The World Premier CCR Tribute Band
- Aug. 6: Heroes – The David Bowie Experience
- Aug. 13: The Soul Pocket Band – A night of R&B and Dance classics
- Aug. 20: Pink Droyd – The North American Theatrical Pink Floyd Concert with Laser Light Show
- Aug. 27: Uptown Funk – Tribute to Bruno Mars
- Sept. 3-4: Fishers Blues Fest – the full lineup will be announced soon
Wednesday lunchtime concerts from noon to 1 p.m. at Central Green (1 Municipal Drive)
*indicates children’s entertainment
- June 2: Old Coyote Band
- June 9: Mr. Daniel*
- June 16: Stevens Puppets*
- June 23: Ruditoonz*
- June 30: Mr. Daniel*
- July 7: Annie’s Jam*
- July 14: Musical Conexion*
- July 21: Kyle Bledsoe
- July 28: Mr. Daniel*
- Aug. 4: Old Coyote Band
- Aug. 11: Stevens Puppets*
- Aug. 18: Ruditoonz*
- Aug. 25: Annie’s Jam*
