Fishers restaurant to host fundraiser for families of teens killed in crash

The proceeds will go towards dedicating a park bench in Brianna, Belle and Elle's honor and a scholarship for Maci Walts, who survived the crash.

FISHERS, Ind. — Murphy's PubHouse in Fishers is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday to benefit the families of three girls from Fishers who were killed in a car crash last month.

Seventeen-year-old twins Elleana Lee Gaddis and Isabella Lee Gaddis and 18-year-old Brianna L. Foster died when their car was hit head-on in South Carolina.

As the community continues to mourn their deaths, a local business is asking the community to help support the teens' families.

Murphy's PubHouse is hosting a "Jeep Jam Fundraiser" on Sunday.

Brunch will be held at the restaurant from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The restaurant is also encouraging people to bring their Jeeps and show them off during the "Jeep Jam" between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a special spot to line all the jeeps up in the grass.

There will also be live music from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and raffle prizes all day long.