Fishers pushing 2,000 Acts of Kindness Challenge with gift card bonus

Around 150 acts of kindness have been recorded so far and the city is hoping to hit 2,000 by Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 18.

FISHERS, Ind. — The City of Fishers is pushing a 2,000 Acts of Kindness Challenge that will help fill your Facebook page with inspiring posts.

The city is asking people to post about their act of kindness or an act or nominate someone else's.

Fishers is giving out $100,000 worth of gift cards to locally owned restaurants as a bonus.

All you have to do is share the good deed on social media using #FishersKindness and then fill out a form online by clicking here.

