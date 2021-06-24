Fishers Police warn of kidnapping scam

According to investigators, suspects are calling victims to act out a kidnapping involving a loved one in order to get immediate payment to set the person free.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is warning its residents of a kidnapping scam that's happening locally and across the nation.

According to investigators, suspects are calling victims to act out a kidnapping involving a loved one. During the call, the suspect demands immediate payment through Zelle Payment or PayPal in order to set the person free. Police said the suspects will even use sounds of yelling, screaming and crying but not provide proof of the hostage situation or let the victim speak to their loved one.

Anyone who thinks they are being targeted in this kidnapping scam is asked to immediately hang up and call 911. Police will then check on your loved one to make sure they are safe.

Police are asking people to never pay a ransom in one of these calls as well.

To avoid becoming a victim in this scam, police recommend setting your social media accounts on the highest security level. Police said suspects are using social media to conduct research, such as identifying friends and family.