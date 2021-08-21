Fishers police ask for help finding missing woman

Brenda Belcher left a family member's home in Fishers around 11 a.m. and the family hasn't been able to get in touch with her since then.

FISHERS, Indiana — Fishers Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who unexpectedly left a family member's house Saturday morning and hasn't been seen since.

She was last seen driving a 2007 Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate that has the number USN552.