Fishers Parks announces Blues Fest lineup

FISHERS, Ind. — Outdoor music performances are back this summer, and Fishers Parks is excited to announce the lineup for this year's Blues Fest.

The ninth annual Fishers Blues Fest is a popular, two-night celebration on Labor Day weekend (Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4) at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater.

The event will conclude the annual Fishers Summer Concert Series and includes performances by renowned local and national award-winning blues artists, including:

Friday, Sept. 3

Agents of Redemption – 5:20 p.m.

Lil’ Red & The Rooster – 6:50 p.m.

Bobby Rush – 8:15/8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Doug Henthorn – 3 p.m.

Mr. Kinetik – 4 p.m.

Joanna Connor – 5:45 p.m.

Bernard Allison – 7:15 p.m.

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer – 8:45 p.m.

The event is free, and all ages are welcomed to attend.

Fishers Parks said restrooms, hand washing stations and hand sanitizer will be available on-site, and patrons are encouraged to wear face masks if they are not fully vaccinated.

No outside alcohol is allowed, but vendors will be on-site to purchase alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, food and refreshments. Coolers, chairs and blankets are welcome.