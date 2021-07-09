Three-time Paralympic medalist Noah Malone returns home to Fishers

Noah Malone brought home some new hardware on Monday. The 19-year-old Paralympic runner won a gold and two silver medals in Tokyo.

It was a happy homecoming for the 19-year-old athlete who was welcomed at the airport by a group of friends and family excited to celebrate his huge success in Tokyo.

"My first Paralympic Games has been a special one," Malone said on Twitter.

The runner kicked off the games by breaking an American record time in the 100 meters which qualified him to compete in the final. He won a silver in that event. He went on to win gold in the mixed 4x100 meter relay and another silver medal in the 400-meter race.

My first Paralympic Games has been a special one. Silver in the 100, silver in the 400 with 47.93, and proud to be apart of the world record setting relay team winning Gold. This will be an experience I will never forget and it’s only just getting started.🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/F32mfnVqCK — Noah Malone (@NoahMalone13) September 5, 2021

Malone attended Hamilton Southeastern High School and the Indiana School for the Blind. He currently runs for Indiana State University.

Noah Malone isn't the only one heading home with new hardware. Evansville swimmer Mikaela Jenkins won two gold medals at the games.

The 18-year-old finished first in the 100-meter butterfly - S10 swimming event at the Tokyo Paralympics Tuesday, Aug. 31 with a time of 1:07.52, which was 0.32 seconds faster than the silver medalist from Australia.