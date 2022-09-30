Fishers National Night Out event pays tribute to fallen Elwood officer

Officer Noah Shahnavaz lived in Fishers and had graduated from high school there.

Example video title will go here for this video

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department opened their doors to the community Thursday for their annual National Night Out event, talking with visitors and showing off their cars and equipment.

"This is a great opportunity for us and the community to come together so we can have those conversations. If someone has a concern, this is a great night to bring it to us," said Maj. Mike Janes.

There was an extra table for visitors to look at this year.

Officers set up a special tribute in honor of a fallen Elwood patrolman. Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz lived in Fishers and graduated from high school there. He was killed in the line of duty in July.

Despite being on the force for a short time, Shahnavaz became a hero to many and a brother to his fellow officers.

"It really hit home that his family is still home here in Fishers. We just felt that this was a great opportunity to also recognize his life and sacrifice," said Janes.

Katie Richardson said knowing what Thursday was all about gave her goosebumps. She hoped the support shown there Thursday would give Noah's family hope for the future.

"I hope that they see the big turnout, and I hope that warms their hearts that we are raising the next generation to really love and care about our first responders," said Richardson.

Officers not only wore shirts bearing Noah's name, they also passed out stickers with his name on them, so everyone could leave with a little piece of him.

Thank you to the members of our community that were able to join us for the National Night Out open house this evening. We enjoyed meeting everyone and appreciate the conversations.



Chief Gebhart even got to chat with some of our future officers. #RememberNoah pic.twitter.com/mJ4NDtqTor — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) September 30, 2022

"That's one of the things the family had asked, was that they felt it was important we don't forget and remember Noah. This is just our way to help perpetuate that," Janes said.

"The more people show up for anything like this, the more you feel somebody cares and people are aware of what happened," said Tabby McLain.

Thursday's event also helped other officers heal, with visitors telling them how much they're appreciated.

"It's an opportunity for the community to come full circle and really have some conversations that need to be had," Richardson said.

Conversations officers hope will make the community safer for them and the community they serve.