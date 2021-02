Scott Fadness helped a stranded healthcare worker get out of an unplowed subdivision Tuesday morning.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stepped in to help Tuesday morning when a resident took to twitter asking for help to get out of an unplowed subdivision.

A nurse in the neighborhood tweeted about being stuck in the Avalon subdivision and needing to get to the hospital for her shift.

Mayor Fadness immediately responded, “on my way.”