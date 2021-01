Crews began cleaning out the old store near 116th Street and Brooks School Road over the weekend.

FISHERS, Ind. — The City of Fishers is working to convert an old Marsh store into a COVID-19 mass vaccination site.

Pending state approval, city officials hope to have the location up and running by Jan. 18.

The Fishers Health Department will administer the vaccine.