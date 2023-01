The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating a serious crash at a major intersection Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Police said the area around the crash scene will be closed for "a few hours."

Fishers police tell 13News at least one person was seriously injured in the crash.

We are investigating a serious crash at E. 116th Street and Olio Road. Please avoid the area while our crash team investigates. Road will be closed for a few hours. Posted by Fishers Police Department on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

No other details about the crash were immediately available.