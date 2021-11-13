Fishers Police remember K-9 killed in the line of duty 2 years ago

"It is our belief that K-9 Harlej’s sacrifice saved lives that night," said Chief of Police Ed Gebhart.

FISHERS, Ind. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is of a previous report on K-9 Officer Harlej's memorial service.

On the two-year anniversary of K-9 officer Harlej's death, the Fishers Police Department is honoring Harlej for his service and sacrifice, which the police department said: "saved lives that night."

Early in the morning on Nov. 13, 2019, a police chase turned into a foot pursuit. Police said 20-year-old Richard Garrett, of Indianapolis, was driving a stolen vehicle traveling at about 100 mph on Interstate 69 when the car spun out of control and Garrett took off on foot.

Harlej was helping track Garrett. When Harlej found Garrett, police let the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois off-leash to pursue him.

Fishers Police said that's when officers heard a gunshot and later found Harlej dead in a wooded area. Officers found two suspects and arrested them.

"It is our belief that K-9 Harlej’s sacrifice saved lives that night," said Chief of Police Ed Gebhart. "We will forever honor K-9 Harlej as a fallen officer of the Fishers Police Department."

Garrett was sentenced to six years in prison for pleading guilty to fatally shooting Harlej when he was pursuing him.