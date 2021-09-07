IKEA Fishers giving free food to first responders on Sept. 11

Local first responders can get a free meatball entrée at the IKEA Fishers Restaurant on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Police, fire and EMS personnel — both paid and volunteer — can partake in the offer by wearing their uniform or showing an ID for their department.

"Along with many others, we remember the tragic events that took place 20 years ago on 9/11, while also honoring the bravery that was displayed by so many first responders on that fateful day. Fast forward to today, we continue to see this brave and selfless spirit emulated by our local first responders, especially in response to the current pandemic," said Aubrey Merki, IKEA Fishers Loyalty Manager. "We're so grateful for the services our first responders provide to our community, and hope to honor them in a small wall through this special event."