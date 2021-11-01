Fishers gym hosts 'Murph Challenge' to support veterans

The "Murph Challenge" consists of a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 bodyweight squats that's capped off with another mile long run.

FISHERS, Ind. — “Growing old is a gift and they gave their gift up so that we can grow old," said Marine Corps veteran and Fishers resident Christopher Owens. "I do not take any day for granted.”

Enduring some sweat and fatigue, The Murph Challenge is a different way to celebrate the holiday weekend.

“It’s about pushing yourself past your physical limits and mental limits," said Owens. "I remember going through boot camp and I was just like ‘wow, this is a lot more mental than it is physical.'"

Together We Rise Fitness in Fishers is the Indianapolis area’s only official host site for the "Murph Challenge," a timed workout that consists of a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 bodyweight squats that's capped off with another mile long run.

“We donated money to the Lieutenant Michael Murphy foundation to be able to be an official host," said Together We Rise owner Monica Hilton. "People can record their times online and it’s basically just a way we can support the foundation.”

Michael Murphy lost his life in combat overseas in 2005. His story was made popular in the 2013 film, "Lone Survivor." Since 2007, gyms across the country participate in Murph Challenges every Memorial Day weekend. It's a grueling workout that raises money for a good cause.

“A small token of saying ‘hey, we’re so appreciative, we’re so grateful, thank you and we recognize you.’ We’re here to support and just shed light on what our armed services give and provide for us every day and have in the past," said Natasha Ringenberg, an Indianapolis resident participating in the event.

Together We Rise says they raised $500 towards The Murph Foundation. They say participants make additional donations when they register for the event.

The Murph Foundation's website says it has raised over $1,250,000 since 2014. The foundation uses that money to give scholarships to veterans who are in undergraduate or graduate school.

The Murph certainly puts the holiday weekend in perspective

“Deployed in 2006, 2007," said Owens. "The third battle in Fallujah and we lost 22 Marines and then I deployed again in 2009, 2010. We were on the Jordanian border. This does have a little bit of significance for me because I lost eight Marines that were really close to me.”