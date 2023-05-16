Fishers' Geist Waterfront Park to charge $50 for non-residents to park

To enter for free, non-residents would need to walk or bike into the park.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers City Council voted Monday evening to approve a $50 parking fee for non-Fishers residents for a daily parking pass at the new Geist Waterfront Park.

The members voted for the parking fee for one year and will revisit the issue next year.

The park, located at 10811 Olio Road, will be open from dawn to dusk beginning May 23. Swimming will be 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

During "beach season", which runs May 27 through Sept. 4, lifeguards will be on duty for open swimming.

The Fishers website for the park claims "Everyone is welcome at Geist Waterfront Park" but blames an anticipated high volume of visitors for prioritizing access for residents. Parking passes for non-residents will need to be purchased online at least 48 hours in advance. Again, the price is $50 and passes will not be sold on-site.

To enter for free, non-residents would need to walk or bike into the park.