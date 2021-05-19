Fishers Fire Dept. partners with IU Health to serve residents in mental health crises

The new tablet allows firefighters in Fishers to connect someone in crisis with a counselor online in real-time.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Fire Department has seen an uptick in mental health-related 911 calls since the beginning of the pandemic. They said they responded to around 450 behavioral health calls last year.

“Since last year we saw a 16% increase in our mental health calls,” said Fishers Fire Department EMS Duty Officer Lt. Steve Delwey.

Lt. Delwey is one of the three people who rotate onto answering behavioral health calls for the fire department.

He said they will get mental health calls and one or two behavioral health calls daily.

“Some days are busier than others and some days we don’t have any,” said Lt. Delwey.

But prior to the pandemic, Fishers was making mental health a priority.

Fishers focused on mental health

Some of the police officers and paramedics are trained in crisis intervention.

Lt. Delwey said if someone is suicidal, homicidal, or they can't care for themselves then Fishers Fire will take them to the hospital. Otherwise, they'll take a different approach to help.

"We try to work with them the best we can. Most of them have a prior diagnosis. We make sure they are staying on their meds,” he said.

“And after I see them on a shift day, my next shift day, three days later, I would do a follow-up phone call and see how they’re doing,” he added.

It’s not standard for a fire department to follow up on behavioral or mental health 911 calls.

“Our Mayor saw a need for mental health assistance in our community. And that kinda pushed us. He asked us how many runs we were doing, and we started looking at the numbers and running those statistics and noticing trends,” said Lt. Delwey.

What they noticed, was that mental health-related 911 calls were becoming “more common.” He said that as a “community fire department” Fishers was in a place to do something about it.

What is a mental or behavioral health emergency call?

These calls include anything and everything from panic attacks, suicidal ideation, to substance abuse and diagnosed mental health issues.

“Our most common call [at IU Health] is due to depression and suicidal thoughts, they were already going up, but they increased dramatically since the pandemic,” said Dr. Anne Gilbert, Vice President of Virtual Behavioral Health at IU Health.

“People will call because they maybe have made a suicide attempt or their afraid a loved one has made one. Or they’re thinking about it,” she added.

She said sometimes people are abusing a substance that might cause hallucinations, or there could be a “interpersonal crisis [in the home], maybe someone’s left or there was a fight in the household,” said Dr. Gilbert.

“And certainly, pediatric crises are common now with the pandemic. Children with suicidal thoughts or behavioral problems,” she said. Although trained in crisis intervention, first responders are not mental health professionals.

IU Health partners with Fishers Fire Department

Fishers Fire Department has partnered with the IU Health Foundation to better serve residents in mental health crises.

“Fishers Fire Department has a grant from the IU Health Foundation in order to provide additional services to some of the patients they see on their runs,” said Dr. Gilbert.

Those additional services come in the form of a tablet.

“On the other side of the tablet are licensed professional behavior health therapists, nurse practitioners and psychiatrists,” said Dr. Gilbert.

Now when Fishers Fire is responding to a 911 call on the scene, they will continue to ask, “how are they feeling? Can we get them the help that they need? Do they need to go to the hospital?” said Lt. Delwey.

They will do whatever they can to “help them sort that out.”

The new tablet allows firefighters to connect someone in crisis with a counselor online in real-time.

"[If] I want to connect a patient with a behavioral health professional, I put in a name real quick. I can tell them male, female, I can give them some quick details. I hit next, it’s created a case and now I’m in the waiting room,” said Lt. Delwey while demonstrating on his tablet.

Dr. Gilbert said connecting these patients “immediately virtually by iPad to get an assessment in their home” helps “avoid transportation” when possible.

Saving Money

The behavioral health provider is providing a “crisis evaluation” virtually said, Dr. Gilbert.

“They’ll talk with the patients and evaluate them to decide what the next level of care needs to be. For some, it will be transports to the emergency room, for others it will be a safety plan” she added.

This same type of service in a hospital via emergency services would cost over $1,100, said Gilbert.

But through this virtual solution “there’s no added fee [on top of the EMS costs] because this is being funded by the IU Health Foundation,” said Gilbert.

“If we can provide people more treatment at the root source of the problem it can save everybody money,” said Dr. Gilbert.

“It can save the patient as well as the whole system a lot of money,” she added.

Not every 911 mental health call results in hospitalization

Not every call to emergency services for a mental health crisis will result in hospitalization.

“Even people that are seen in the emergency room with psychiatric crises, only about 50 percent of them do we recommend further inpatient treatment. The rest we can do a safety plan and come up with a plan of care and refer them to outpatient resources,” said Dr. Gilbert.

She said that plan or care might be as simple as seeing their primary care doctor, getting medications refilled or “we recommend therapy options including an intensive outpatient therapy option.”

Increasing Demand for Mental Health Providers

Dr. Gilbert said there are always around two mental health practitioners on staff 24/7. But their responsibilities include more than just assisting Fishers Fire Department.

“They also provide coverage to 14 IU Health emergency departments,” said Dr. Gilbert.

And those emergency departments have also seen an increase in demands for mental health services.

“It has been difficult, our staff is experiencing high volume, all of our IU Health departments have seen at least double if not triple the volumes of behavioral health patients that they saw last year,” said Dr. Gilbert.

But Dr. Gilbert said IU Health was committed to its promise to Fishers Fire Department.

“This was in the works before to the pandemic, so we also want to honor our obligations,” said Dr. Gilbert.

She said increasing the number of behavioral health specialists “is always a matter of fiscal responsibility” because therapists have to be paid.

She said that if the budget allowed, they “could probably use as many [practitioners] as possible.”