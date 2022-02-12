Fishers swears in first Black female firefighter

Lauren Gray said she was inspired in her career choice by her father, a policeman.

FISHERS, Ind. — A new Fishers firefighter is making history.

Lauren Gray was among 18 new firefighters sworn in by the Fishers Fire Department Friday night. She is the first Black woman to join the department.

"I hope to open up doors and I hope to be part of something that gives other women and other African American women the opportunity to know that they can do this," she said.

Gray said when she chose this career, she was inspired by her father.

"I watched my father, as a police officer over my entire life, just get up every morning and be a service member in the community and that's always been something that's meant a lot to me, watching him give his life away to others really molded the way that I see things and what i wanted to do with my life," she said.