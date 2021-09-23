Fishers Farmers' Market going virtual this fall

The online market runs from Oct. 2 to Dec. 17 and will include free home delivery.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Fall Farmers' Market is going virtual.

Online ordering begins Saturday, Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. Orders will be accepted through Wednesdays at noon in order to get free home deliveries out on Fridays.

Fall vendors include:

317 Juicery

Alcomy LLC

Coni Superfoods

Diamond Organics

Eat Surreal

Fishers Flower Farm

Generations Pie Company

Gluten Free Creations

Grandpa’s Jerky

Hidden Acres

Kafeteria LLC

Kim's Keylime Cookies

Lazy Labs Bakery

Le Petit Gateau Bakery

Masters Home Preserves

Metal Honey

Morehouse Pork

Pig's Tale Charcuterie

Rare Brew

Salamat! Cookies

Wesson’s Canine Bakery

Click here for more information and to place orders.

The in-person summer market ends Saturday, Sept. 25.