Fishers Farmers' Market going virtual this fall

The online market runs from Oct. 2 to Dec. 17 and will include free home delivery.
Credit: dream79 - stock.adobe.com
Various vegetables at a farmers market.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Fall Farmers' Market is going virtual. 

The online market runs from Oct. 2 to Dec. 17 and will include free home delivery.

Online ordering begins Saturday, Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. Orders will be accepted through Wednesdays at noon in order to get free home deliveries out on Fridays.

Fall vendors include: 

  • 317 Juicery 
  • Alcomy LLC 
  • Coni Superfoods 
  • Diamond Organics 
  • Eat Surreal 
  • Fishers Flower Farm 
  • Generations Pie Company 
  • Gluten Free Creations 
  • Grandpa’s Jerky 
  • Hidden Acres  
  • Kafeteria LLC 
  • Kim's Keylime Cookies 
  • Lazy Labs Bakery 
  • Le Petit Gateau Bakery 
  • Masters Home Preserves 
  • Metal Honey 
  • Morehouse Pork 
  • Pig's Tale Charcuterie 
  • Rare Brew 
  • Salamat! Cookies 
  • Wesson’s Canine Bakery

Click here for more information and to place orders.

The in-person summer market ends Saturday, Sept. 25.

