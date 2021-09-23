Fishers Farmers' Market going virtual this fall

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Fall Farmers' Market is going virtual.
The online market runs from Oct. 2 to Dec. 17 and will include free home delivery.
Online ordering begins Saturday, Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. Orders will be accepted through Wednesdays at noon in order to get free home deliveries out on Fridays.
Fall vendors include:
- 317 Juicery
- Alcomy LLC
- Coni Superfoods
- Diamond Organics
- Eat Surreal
- Fishers Flower Farm
- Generations Pie Company
- Gluten Free Creations
- Grandpa’s Jerky
- Hidden Acres
- Kafeteria LLC
- Kim's Keylime Cookies
- Lazy Labs Bakery
- Le Petit Gateau Bakery
- Masters Home Preserves
- Metal Honey
- Morehouse Pork
- Pig's Tale Charcuterie
- Rare Brew
- Salamat! Cookies
- Wesson’s Canine Bakery
Click here for more information and to place orders.
The in-person summer market ends Saturday, Sept. 25.
What other people are reading:
- 'It's the worst version of it': Muncie nurse goes viral with COVID-19 post
- No, Afghan refugees are not disappearing, and the FBI has not found and removed Taliban members from Camp Atterbury
- Black bear sightings on the rise in Indiana
- 'Something seemed off,' says witness of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's fight
- No, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dosage is not the same for kids ages 5 to 11 as it is for adults