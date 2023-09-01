Fishers beach reopens after tests show E. coli back to satisfactory levels

Extremely hot weather and lots of rain are two factors that can raise E. coli levels.

FISHERS, Ind — Health officials in Fishers tell 13News that E. coli levels at Geist Waterfront Park beach are back to satisfactory levels.

The beach will reopen Friday afternoon and remain open through Labor Day.

The beach closed earlier in the week because of unacceptable levels of E. coli bacteria — basically, poop in the water.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the E. coli testing closing the beach.

"That is correct," Fishers public health director Monica Heltz said. "You know, it's found as a normal part of human conditions. But again, we sample that because it's an easy thing to sample. It's an easy thing to test, but it also is kind of an indicator of, 'Well, these are the conditions that bacteria likes.' So rather than testing hundreds of bacteria, we test E. coli."