Fishers apartment building fire ruled accidental

FISHERS, Ind. — A fire at the Sunblest Apartments in Fishers Sept. 8 was accidental according to investigators. The building was a complete loss and forced eight families from their homes. Investigators believe someone smoking on an upstairs balcony didn't discard it properly and that led to the fire.

Crews will begin tearing down what is left of the apartments Tuesday.

Seven of the eight families had renters insurance and all families were able to be relocated. The community donated more than $12,000 in cash, gift cards, and materials to help the families. Sunblest Apartments and American Red Cross also helped the families.

Firefighters had battled the flames for more than an hour before getting it under control and two firefighters had minor injuries. Nobody in the apartments was injured.