Fishers Agripark open for farm-to-table food, family fun

Fishers Parks opened the facility September 1

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers' new Agripark offers fun, socially-distanced activity for your family.

Located at 113th Street and Florida Road, the 33-acre urban farm grows tomatoes, cucumbers, broccoli, cabbage, kale and much more.

A project of Fishers Parks, the facility opened earlier this week.

Besides fresh produce, there's a playground and nature trail, live animals and sunflowers in full bloom, an ideal backdrop for photos.

Work is underway on a cornfield maze, and visitors will be able to choose from a new harvest of gourds and pumpkins.

Surplus produce is donated to area food banks.

"All About Sheep" is set for Saturday, September 12 and Thursday, September 17 from 10 am to 1PM. They'll have a sheep shearing demonstration.

There is no cost for admission.

Click here to learn more about the Agripark or to inquire about volunteering.