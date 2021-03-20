First-round loss not the outcome hoped for by Purdue fans

The favored Boilermakers fell to North Texas Friday in the NCAA tourney's opening round at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — The outcome wasn’t what Purdue fans wanted Friday night, but before the first-round game at Lucas Oil Stadium, downtown Indianapolis was buzzing with excitement.

Dustin Lear has been a Purdue fan his whole life and was looking forward to attending his first tournament game.

“I know we are in nosebleed seats, but tonight is going to be fun. It is going to be a good night,” Lear said.

Dozens of Purdue students also made the drive to Indianapolis to see their team play.

“We haven’t been able to go to a game all year, so the first chance we got, we obviously took it,” said Ben Vaupen.

Even Purdue’s youngest fans came to cheer them on. Valencia Day came with her brother and dad to see her mom work.

“We are here to watch the Purdue game because my mom is the head team doctor,” she said.

Fans who couldn't score tickets spent the night watching the game in downtown restaurants and bars.

“We all came down and wanted to watch Purdue. We couldn’t get the tickets for it but we are still having a good time. We are watching over here at Hooters,” said Mik Mihov.

A big crowd watched the games outside The District Tap, which had a tent set up along Georgia Street.

Many Purdue fans said they are proud to represent the only Indiana team who made the tournament.

“None of the others made it, but the best team made it, so that’s all that matters,” said Jacob Price.