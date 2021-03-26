x
First of several new mobile vaccination clinics opens Friday

All of the Friday and Saturday appointments at an East 30th Street church are already taken.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County is launching new mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Vaccinations were given at Eastern Star Church on E. 30th Street on Friday. The clinic, a partnership with IU Health, will resume on Saturday, March 21 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Eastern Star site is offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Due to high demand, all vaccine slots are already filled.

More mobile vaccine clinics will be held in traditionally underserved communities on yet-to-be-determined dates:

  • Light of the World Christian Church, New Era Church, Greater Shepherd Baptist Church, Providence AME Church and Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, in partnership with IU Health
  • The Consulate of Mexico in Indianapolis, in partnership with Eli Lilly
  • Riverside Park, in partnership with Eli Lilly & Flanner House

