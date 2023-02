The first lady's office said additional details on the trip will be released at a later point.

VALPARAISO, Ind. — First lady Jill Biden is coming to Valparaiso, Indiana, next week, her office announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the first lady's office said Biden would be in Valparaiso "to highlight the Biden Administration's commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning."

Additional details on the trip will be released at a later time, the first lady's office said.