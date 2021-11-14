First fall snow gives road crews early test

Sunday morning's steady snowfall is leaving little accumulation on main roads, but is still challenging drivers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's first seasonal snow in Indiana moved in on schedule, causing churchgoers and Colts tailgaters to don winter gear and dodge flakes as they went about their normal routines.

Indy DPW activated about 40 Snow Force drivers who had been on standby for the weekend, specifically "to address spots across the county likely to get slick, such as bridges and overpasses."

While little snow accumulation is expected, police are still encouraging drivers to use caution especially on stretches of road known to become icy.