First class graduates from Purdue Polytechnic High School

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue Polytechnic Institute Indianapolis is about to graduate its first class of high school seniors.



About one-third of them will next head to Purdue University.

The school building is the old Mallory factory on the near-east side, built 100 years ago, but the concept and learning model is new.

Adrian Martinez was among the first freshmen at Purdue Poly four years ago. Now he's part of the first graduating class.

"What personally attracted me to the school was the project-based learning, and so like the different kinds of learning styles," said Martinez. "I personally didn't strive well in like a traditional classroom environment, so I have an opportunity to come here and still be able to learn what I need to learn to graduate. It was just a game changer."

Kayla Owens is also one the original students. She's headed to Purdue University to study computer information technology.

"It's very exciting to be to the finish line now. I know I've been very anticipating on this moment, so it's like it's finally here, so I'm very anxious for graduation."

Purdue created Polytechnic to provide a STEM-focused pipeline to West Lafayette, especially for underserved and minority students.

"The student body here is very diverse. A lot of the student body is very self-driven and motivated to get their work done, which is something that you have to do at this school," Martinez said.

Martinez will study mechanical engineering technology at Purdue.

The learning model is project-based, with internships, dual credit courses and technical certifications.

"My group decided to make a solution for water conservation, and it kind of made me realize how much water that, you know, the whole human race wastes," said Owens.

Teachers at the school are called coaches.

"You don't have a bell that tells you it's time to go from this class to this class. It's going to be you being the person that is responsible for getting yourself going. Coach is there to help you facilitate and to provide support," said LaTrice Crawford, the school's college & career manager.

Becoming a Boilermaker is not a graduation given, but students who meet requirements are assured admission to many programs at Purdue.