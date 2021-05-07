Fireworks damage homes in Hendricks, Johnson counties

Plainfield firefighters responded to more than two dozen calls related to firework incidents on Sunday.

Two homes were damaged in central Indiana on the Fourth of July due to incidents with fireworks.

Plainfield firefighters were called to a house on Parker Drive, near Bradford and South Raceway roads, around 10:30 p.m. due to a house fire.

Firefighters said the house fire was caused by improperly discarded fireworks.

Plainfield firefighters responded to more than two dozen calls related to firework incidents on Sunday.

Also on Sunday night, Bargersville firefighters were called to a house fire in Saddle Club North.

According to firefighters, the fire in the garage was started by an errant firework shot off from a neighboring home.

Firefighters said the fire was extinguished quickly, resulting in minor damage to the house. One neighbor was also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.