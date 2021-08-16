Firefighters taken to hospital after floor collapses in Fletcher Avenue blaze

INDIANAPOLIS — Five firefighters were taken to hospitals Monday after a floor gave way while they worked to put out a house fire near Fountain Square.
The fire broke out around 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fletcher Avenue.
An Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson said the firefighters were on the second story of a home when a floor collapsed, sending them to the floor 10 feet below.
Everyone escaped after the collapse but one firefighter was seriously injured, according to IFD. Those injuries were described as non-life-threatening. Four others were taken to a hospital to be checked for injury.
IFD said it's the second fire reported recently at that address. The home has been vacant for some time.
There's no word on what caused the fire.