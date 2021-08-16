Firefighters taken to hospital after floor collapses in Fletcher Avenue blaze

An Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson said the firefighters were on the second story of a home when a floor collapsed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Five firefighters were taken to hospitals Monday after a floor gave way while they worked to put out a house fire near Fountain Square.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fletcher Avenue.

An Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson said the firefighters were on the second story of a home when a floor collapsed, sending them to the floor 10 feet below.

Everyone escaped after the collapse but one firefighter was seriously injured, according to IFD. Those injuries were described as non-life-threatening. Four others were taken to a hospital to be checked for injury.

IFD said it's the second fire reported recently at that address. The home has been vacant for some time.