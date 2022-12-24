Firefighters respond to several overnight fires across central Indiana

Freezing conditions made putting out the fires extra difficult, firefighters said.

INDIANAPOLIS — First responders have been busy over the last few days as freezing temperatures make for hazardous conditions and add an extra level of difficulty for firefighters responding to fires across central Indiana.

In Lebanon, firefighters were busy overnight with multiple reported house fires. And, in the past week, they've responded to several fires caused by space heaters.

Residents are urged to use space heaters with caution by never plugging multiple space heaters into the same circuit, keeping all space heaters at least three feet away from combustible materials and never leaving space heaters unattended. Space heaters should always be plugged directly into a grounded wall outlet and never into power strips or extension cords.

Firefighters also said people living in older homes should be cautious when using space heaters and that people using space heaters should make sure all of their smoke detectors are working properly.

The Lebanon Fire Department was far from alone in its many overnight calls to house fires.

The Whitestown Fire Department was called to a working fire in -30 degree wind conditions overnight. The department also had three other working fires within two hours throughout the county. Seven other departments in five surrounding counties helped respond to the fires and no injuries were reported.

In Greenwood, firefighters were called to a house fire downtown.

Crews were met with heavy fire and the freezing conditions made extinguishing the fire more difficult, firefighters said.

Multiple agencies were able to put the fire out with no reported injuries.