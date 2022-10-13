Firefighters rescue woman from White River on Indy's near west side

The woman was conscious and speaking with first responders when she was taken to a local hospital, IFD said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a woman who jumped into the White River on Indianapolis' near west side early Thursday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to the 10th Street bridge over the White River before 2 a.m.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the woman eventually jumped off the bridge into the water while police were speaking with her.

Crews were able to get the woman out of the water with a boat and rescue team. She was conscious and speaking with first responders when she was taken to a local hospital, IFD said.