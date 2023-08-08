x
Body recovered from Eagle Creek Reservoir

A person in a boat called 911 after spotting the body in the water around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a body recovered from Eagle Creek Reservoir Tuesday evening.

Firefighters received a report of a person in the water after a person in a boat spotted the body and called 911 shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews from the Indianapolis, Pike Township and Wayne Township fire departments responded and were able to recover the body.

No information about the age, gender or identity of the victim has been released as police conduct their investigation.

