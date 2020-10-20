Firefighters put out fire at TGI Friday's on Indy's west side

The building was closed and unoccupied when the fire started.

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are trying to determine what caused an early morning fire at a TGI Friday's on Indy's west side Tuesday morning.

Wayne Township firefighters were called to 6915 W. 38th St. around 2 a.m. on reports of a building fire.

Firefighters arrived and discovered heavy fire coming from the roof of the building.

Fire crews are wrapping up operations and fire investigators are currently working at this building fire on the west side. Crews from Wayne Township Fire Dept., Indianapolis, Fire Department, Speedway Fire Department and Pike Township Fire Department were called to the TGI Friday pic.twitter.com/ua5yhSOo4g — Wayne Township Fire Department (@Waynetwpfire) October 20, 2020

No firefighters were injured while putting out the fire.