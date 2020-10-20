x
Firefighters put out fire at TGI Friday's on Indy's west side

Credit: Wayne Township Fire Department
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are trying to determine what caused an early morning fire at a TGI Friday's on Indy's west side Tuesday morning.

Wayne Township firefighters were called to 6915 W. 38th St. around 2 a.m. on reports of a building fire.

Firefighters arrived and discovered heavy fire coming from the roof of the building.

The building was closed and unoccupied when the fire started.

No firefighters were injured while putting out the fire.

Indianapolis Fire Department, Pike Township Fire Department and Speedway Fire Department assisted with the incident.  

