Firefighters battle another large fire at southwest Indy scrapyard

Firefighters from three departments battled the blaze at OmniSource Recycling on South Holt Road Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters extinguished a large fire at a scrapyard on the southwest side of Indianapolis Sunday. This was the second large fire at OmniSource Recycling in less than a month.

Firefighters were called to a building fire at 1:41 p.m. Sunday at OmniSource Recycling, located at 2205 S. Holt Road.

The fire was spreading through the entire conveyer distribution system and creating a large amount of dark grey and black smoke.

Sprinklers in the building activated and stopped the spread of the fire beyond the point where the conveyor system connects to the structure.

Ladder trucks were used to contain the large fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department said due to the early placement of ladder trucks and the relatively light wind conditions, the fire was able to be brought under control in approximately 20 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation but plant personnel reported it as an accidental fire.

Less than a month ago there was another fire at the same scrapyard. This one had local health authorities urging nearby residents to take precautions while firefighters battled the blaze.

The Marion County Health Department asked people in a two-mile area to the south and southeast of the fire to shelter in place and to turn off HVAC systems due to a two-mile smoke plume from the fire.