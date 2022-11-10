Firefighter suffers minor injury while battling Bates-Hendricks house fire

The house fire happened in the 300 block of Minnesota Street, located across the street from James A Garfield School 31.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters fought a house fire across the street from a school in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood, which is on the near south side of Indianapolis.

Firefighters were called at around 3:15 p.m. to a house fire in the 300 block of Minnesota Street, located across the street from James A Garfield School 31 between Madison Avenue and South East Street.

Heavy smoke was coming from the home, which was extensively damaged in the fire.

One firefighter had a minor injury while battling the fire, authorities said. No one else was injured in the fire.