Firefighter suffers minor injury in fire at Avon apartment complex

Crews were called to the 10000 block of Foxfield Lane around 2 a.m. Thursday.

AVON, Ind. — A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Avon on Thursday.

Fire crews from multiple districts were called to an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Foxfield Lane, near the intersection of Rockville Road and Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 2 a.m.

Video posted by the Wayne Township Fire Department, which assisted at the scene, shows visible flames emerging from the roof of a building.

