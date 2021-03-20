Firefighter injured during southwest side fire at vacant motel

The Decatur Twp. firefighter was thrown to the ground when a hose jerked and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Decatur Township firefighter was seriously injured early Saturday morning after a fire at vacant motel on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The fire was called in just after midnight at the former site of the Best Inn at 4505 South Harding Street, just north of Interstate 465.

Firefighters found heavy smoke at the scene and trucks from Indianapolis and Decatur Twp. were called to fight the fire.

The firefighter, whose name has not been shared, was injured when he was thrown several feet in the air by a 5-inch water hose that jerked unexpectedly. He landed hard on the ground.

A media release from the Indianapolis Fire Department said he was alert and talking when take to Methodist Hospital.

Firefighters had the fire under control shortly after 12:30 a.m.

They had to deal with rooms that were "intentionally filled with piles of junk," according to IFD.

Intense heat from the blaze compromised the concrete slab ceiling between the first second floors, leading to the concrete to crack and fall in pieces onto firefighters working inside.

No additional injuries were reported.

Investigations determined the fire started in two first floor units.

According to IFD, this is the ninth time firefighters have been called to a fire in the vacant former motel in just over a year, and witnesses reported squatters use the rooms on a daily basis.

"Continual response on structurally compromised vacant structures due to squatters and intentional fire setting," said IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith, "unnecessarily elevates the risk to firefighters safety."

Police and fire ask that anybody seeing squatting activity report it so future fires can be prevented.