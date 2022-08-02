x
Firefighter injured in huge house fire on Indy's north side

A family of four and their dog were able to get out of the house safely as the fire spread quickly throughout their entire house.
INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter was injured while trying to put out a massive house fire on the north side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon. 

The fire broke out at around 1 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 1500 block of Royal Lake Circle, which is in a neighborhood near Fox Hill and Grandview drives. 

A family of four and their dog were able to get out of the house safely as the fire spread quickly throughout their entire house.

When firefighters arrived, black smoke was billowing out of the house and there was fire all throughout it.  

Firefighters brought the fire under control in 20 minutes, but the fire compromised the house's integrity and made extinguishing hot spots a challenge, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. 

One firefighter suffered a slight injury but, IFD said, they're expected to be OK.

Although the fire is still under investigation, the homeowner told firefighters they had been experiencing electrical issues in the garage, where the fire started. 

IFD said the family had lived in that home for 10 years. They'll now have to find somewhere else to stay.

